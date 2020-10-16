Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

