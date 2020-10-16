PUMA SE/ADR’s (PUMSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut PUMA SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

PUMSY opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

PUMA SE/ADR Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

