Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Cut by Analyst

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of TSC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 148.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 210,863 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 258.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 122,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

