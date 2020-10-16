Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increased by Analyst

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

