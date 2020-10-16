Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

