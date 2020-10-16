Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

