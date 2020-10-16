Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $173.62 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

