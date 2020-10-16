Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

GOL stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

