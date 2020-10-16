Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.45. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 684,481 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.01.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quadrise Fuels International Plc will post -0.0997731 EPS for the current year.

About Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

