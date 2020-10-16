RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

