Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Up to $91.90

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.90, but opened at $95.40. Rank Group shares last traded at $92.10, with a volume of 77,397 shares.

RNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)). On average, analysts anticipate that Rank Group PLC will post 1389.9999561 EPS for the current year.

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.