Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$9.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.44. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.93 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.5641836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

