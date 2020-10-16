Raymond James Increases Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $11.25

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.75 to $11.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

