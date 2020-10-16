Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CRH Medical (CRHM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN: CRHM) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/25/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.17 on Friday. CRH Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

