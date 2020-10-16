Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.62. Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 67,507 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

