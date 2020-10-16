Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Shares Gap Down to $460.00

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $460.00, but opened at $435.00. Renalytix Ai shares last traded at $447.00, with a volume of 2,291 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 453.51. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

About Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

