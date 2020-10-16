Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 16,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,086 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

