Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

REPL stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 16,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

