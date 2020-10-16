Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Down to $55.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $53.03. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 8,798 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $727.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.77.

Resolute Mining Company Profile (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

