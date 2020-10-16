Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,558. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

