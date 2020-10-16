RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $301.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is facing stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space. Higher marketing expenses are also expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. However, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office is expected to remain solid owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver.”

Get RingCentral alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.48.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $276.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.69 and its 200 day moving average is $265.22. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $50,863,704 in the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.