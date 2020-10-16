RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp. have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. Strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Solid net investment income aid revenue growth. The company's decision to drop underperforming products from property business bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Also, its second-quarter bottom line beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe losses inducing underwriting volatility and high cost are concerns for RLI Corp. High leverage and poor times interest earned pose risk.”

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RLI by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

