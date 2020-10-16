Robert Luciano Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,010.00 ($13,578.57).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,360.00 ($13,828.57).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 3,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,715.00 ($4,082.14).

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

On Monday, July 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,625.00 ($34,017.86).

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,627.50 ($36,162.50).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.10.

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

