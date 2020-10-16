ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RKWBF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

RKWBF opened at $448.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.22. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

