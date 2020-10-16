Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to $1.25

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

