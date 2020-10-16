Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$47.00

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Winpak Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$33.11 and a 1 year high of C$52.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$299.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7106967 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.