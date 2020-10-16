Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$43.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$48.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -32.83. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$62.82.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.6917195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

