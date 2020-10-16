Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 6,200 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,200 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$37,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,675,600 shares in the company, valued at C$120,021,160.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$137,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total value of C$23,023.00.

RUP stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,878. The company has a market cap of $559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Wednesday.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.