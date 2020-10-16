Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sailpoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.79 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,722,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $553,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,905,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,404,000 after buying an additional 103,057 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,395,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,356,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,311,000 after buying an additional 1,627,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 78,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 549,744 shares during the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.