salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

