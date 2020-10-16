Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Danske raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $$60.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.