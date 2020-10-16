SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £225.12 in Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,814 ($36.77) per share, for a total transaction of £225.12 ($294.12).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,740 ($35.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,783.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,829.09. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

