Scotiabank Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $63.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCDBF. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.