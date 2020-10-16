Scotiabank Boosts Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$5.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.09 million and a PE ratio of -72.80. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.18.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.0395652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -360.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

