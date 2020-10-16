Scotiabank Boosts GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Price Target to $2.50

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GalianoGoldInc . presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

GAU opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44. GalianoGoldInc . has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.