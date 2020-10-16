Scotiabank Boosts Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $8.50

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $7.75 to $8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of KNTNF opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. Golden Arrow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

