Scotiabank Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to $70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec under weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

