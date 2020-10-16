Scotiabank Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$51.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$47.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.58. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.