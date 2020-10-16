Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.02.

LUN opened at C$7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.18.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5245111 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$351,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$783,020. Insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

