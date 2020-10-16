Scotiabank Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities reissued a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 25.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,906,449.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

