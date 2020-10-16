Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $47.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

