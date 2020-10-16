Scotiabank Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $1.20

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.14.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.48.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

