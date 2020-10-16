Scotiabank Boosts Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$1.20

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.36.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.36. The company has a market cap of $180.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.1549367 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,465,365.32.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

