Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target to $6.50

Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $5.25 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORRLF. TD Securities raised their target price on Orla Mining from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Orla Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

