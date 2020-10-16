Scotiabank Boosts Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$4.00

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Premier Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Premier Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $681.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.05.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$20.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

