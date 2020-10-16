Scotiabank Cuts Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $18.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

