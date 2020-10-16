Scotiabank Cuts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $2.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

