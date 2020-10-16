Scotiabank Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$11.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.39.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock opened at C$8.62 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 113.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.