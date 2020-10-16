Scotiabank Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $11.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

