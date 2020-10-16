Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $8.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AETUF. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.19.

AETUF opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.93.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 65.05%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

